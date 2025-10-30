Faraday Future unveils FX Super One MPV in Dubai with Andrés Iniesta as first owner

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI), a California-based intelligent mobility company, has officially launched the FX Super One in the United Arab Emirates during a regional event held at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The launch marks the company’s entry into the Middle East market, introducing a new category in mobility — the First Class EAI-MPV — and announcing a strategic partnership with RAK Innovation City to advance an intelligent mobility ecosystem in the region.

At the event, soccer legend Andrés Iniesta was revealed as the first global owner and co-creation officer for the FX Super One. Iniesta described the vehicle as “a new height in intelligent luxury MPVs,” emphasising its blend of precision, comfort, and human-centered innovation.

The FX Super One will be available in two powertrain configurations — the AIHER (AI Hybrid Extended Range) and later the AIEV (All Intelligent Electric Vehicle) — each offered in four editions: GOAT, Max, Pro, and Standard. The first model launched in the UAE, the AIHER Max edition, is priced at Dh309,000, with deliveries set to begin in November. The lineup is expected to expand with additional variants and a fully electric edition by 2026.

Faraday Future also announced the introduction of a dual-payment model in partnership with Near3, enabling customers in the UAE to complete vehicle and after-sales transactions using both local currency and cryptocurrencies, including stable coins. This initiative marks one of the region’s earliest integrations of mobility and digital asset ecosystems.

The FX Super One, described by the company as an advanced EAI-MPV, integrates artificial intelligence, hybrid performance, and intelligent cabin systems. It features a 1.5T engine with dual electric motors, producing a system output of 337 kW and torque of 644 Nm, achieving 0–100 km/h acceleration in 5.7 seconds and a combined WLTC range of 963 km. The vehicle also includes an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, extensive passenger space, and comprehensive safety features — including full-cabin airbag coverage across all three rows.

In addition to its vehicle debut, Faraday Future signed a strategic cooperation agreement with RAK Innovation City, aiming to develop a regional EAI mobility ecosystem. The collaboration supports the planned Phase II expansion of the company’s Ras Al Khaimah Regional Factory and Operations Center, which spans approximately 108,000 square feet and serves as a hub for production, R&D, and operational support across the Middle East.

Local sales and delivery operations will be managed through RAK Motors, ensuring after-sales and service continuity for UAE customers. Warranty coverage for the FX Super One includes a 6-year/200,000-km new-vehicle warranty, 8-year/200,000-km battery and drive system warranty, and 6-year roadside assistance.

YT Jia, founder and global co-CEO of Faraday Future, stated: “The FX Super One represents a milestone in our global strategy, bringing the concept of Ultimate AI TechLuxury to new markets. Our collaboration with RAK Innovation City will accelerate the development of sustainable, intelligent mobility infrastructure in the Middle East.”

Tin Mok, executive director of Faraday Future’s Board and head of Middle East Operations, added that the company’s dual focus on EAI mobility and crypto integration reflects a broader effort to connect intelligent vehicle ecosystems with blockchain-enabled digital economies.

Faraday Future confirmed that its next model, the FX 4, is currently in development, with further product details to be announced in November.

Interested customers in the UAE can register their interest and place priority pre-orders at www.ff.com/ae_en/preorder/fx.