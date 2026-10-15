Faraday Future signs $200 million robotics business deal with FFR

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI), a California-based Embodied AI (EAI) company, has signed definitive agreements with FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) for the acquisition of its robotics business in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $200 million.

The agreement, signed on October 12, 2026, will see FFR acquire Faraday Future’s robotics assets and operations. The transaction is expected to close by the end of October 2026, subject to applicable conditions.

Under the agreement, FFR will issue shares to FFAI at $2.246 per share, representing a premium of approximately 50 per cent to FFR’s closing share price on October 12. The companies have agreed on valuations of approximately $200 million for FFAI’s robotics business and $60 million for FFR.

Following completion, FFAI is expected to retain approximately 65.7 per cent ownership of FFR, remaining its majority and controlling shareholder. FFR aims to establish itself as a publicly listed company focused on humanoid and bionic robotics powered by artificial intelligence.

FFR has also secured up to $10 million in private investment financing to support research, development and commercialisation of its robotics technologies.

Faraday Future reported that its robotics business has launched 24 products across three robotic forms, with cumulative device sales and shipments reaching 817 units by September 2026.

According to preliminary management projections, the robotics business could generate approximately $7 million in revenue in 2026 and $45 million in 2027, with cumulative revenue potentially reaching $1.98 billion between 2026 and 2030. These projections are not FFR company guidance, and actual results may differ.

Faraday Future also plans to expand its focus on Robotaxi sharing networks and AI-powered vehicle cabin technologies through its collaboration with RoboShare.

The agreement is expected to support the companies’ strategic development and accelerate the commercialisation of AI-powered robotics.