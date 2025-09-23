  • search in Khaleej Times
Faraday Future Middle East hosts first 919 Futurist Day and exclusive FX SuperOne preview

Faraday Future showcases its groundbreaking FX SuperOne in the UAE, advances “Third Pole Strategy,” and announces strategic $41 million investment in Qualigen Therapeutics

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 5:36 PM

Dubai: Drones deployed to bring fire under control in Al Barsha building

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

UAE government jobs: Private sector experience a major advantage for citizens

Faraday Future (FF) hosted its first-ever 919 Futurist Day in the Middle East, marking a significant milestone for the company’s regional expansion. The event featured the private debut of the FX SuperOne, attracting strong attention ahead of its official Middle East launch at the end of October, with the first deliveries scheduled for November.

The gathering welcomed more than 70 distinguished guests, including UAE royal family members, senior government officials, top business leaders, and leading automotive distributors. Attendees such as the Royal Court’s Executive Director, DEWA officials, and executives from the world’s first digital asset free zone showed strong interest in the FX SuperOne’s innovative design and immersive intelligent experience.

"This was our first time holding the 919 Futurist Day here in the Middle East, and it is truly significant," said Tin Mok, executive director of FF’s Board and head of FF Middle East. "We had fruitful strategic discussions with the governments of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, reached preliminary agreements with local distributors, and successfully delivered the private debut of the world’s first First-Class MPV — the FX SuperOne. This strengthens our confidence in establishing a firm foothold in the Middle East and expanding into the European market."

FF’s “Third Pole Strategy” is progressing steadily. Phase one of the Ras Al Khaimah factory has been completed, and an international team of top talent from China, the U.S., the UAE, Europe, and India is being assembled. At the same time, FF is working closely with leading dealership groups in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah to build the FX Par offline ecosystem in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, at its Los Angeles global headquarters, FF announced a $41 million strategic investment in NASDAQ-listed Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN), accelerating its entry into Crypto and Web3. Through a PIPE deal, FF will spin off its Crypto Flywheel business into QLGN — one of the fastest spin-off listings in NASDAQ history.

The investment was led by FF and joined by Founder and Global Co-CEO Jia Yueting, alongside other investors including SIGN Foundation — a blockchain technology firm backed by Binance Labs, Sequoia Capital, IDG, and Circle. FF invested approximately $30 million for about 55% of QLGN shares. Jia Yueting personally invested about $4 million through a loan to FFGP, securing around 7% of QLGN shares, and has voluntarily committed to a two-year lock-up period. Together, FFAI and Jia will hold approximately 62% of QLGN shares following the transaction.