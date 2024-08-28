Fancy&Furry Pets Care elevating canine training in Dubai

Fancy&Furry’s trainers are certified professionals with extensive experience in canine behaviour.

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 10:49 AM

Fancy&Furry Pets Care, a luxury pet hotel and service provider located in the heart of Al Quoz 2, has introduced advanced level dog training, cementing its reputation as a go-to destination for top-tier canine care in Dubai

The advanced level dog training programme isn’t just about teaching your dog new tricks — it’s about enhancing your dog’s behaviour, discipline, and responsiveness to create a well-rounded companion. Catering to both puppies and adult dogs, the programme is designed to address a variety of needs, from obedience and socialisation to specific behavioural issues.

Fancy&Furry’s trainers are certified professionals with extensive experience in canine behaviour. They adopt a positive reinforcement approach, ensuring that the training is humane, effective, and stress-free for your pet. Whether you’re dealing with a hyperactive puppy or an older dog needing fine-tuning, the trainers here work closely with both pets and owners to deliver customised training solutions.

One of the key highlights of the training programme is its customisation. No two dogs are alike, and Fancy&Furry Pets Care recognises this by tailoring each training session to suit your dog’s unique temperament, breed, and needs. The programme covers a range of advanced skills, including:

Off-leash obedience: Teaching your dog to respond to commands without the need for a leash, allowing for greater freedom while ensuring control.

Advanced recall: Ensuring your dog returns to you promptly and reliably in any situation.

Impulse control: Training your dog to manage excitement and respond calmly in various environments. Behaviour modification: Addressing specific behavioural challenges, such as aggression, anxiety, or excessive barking. Beyond training, Fancy&Furry Pets Care provides an unparalleled environment for your pet’s well-being. The facility boasts luxurious amenities, including spacious suites, grooming services, and recreational areas where dogs can relax and socialise. In addition to the standard training sessions, Fancy&Furry offers one-on-one consultations to assess your pet’s behaviour and create a tailored training plan. This ensures that you, as an owner, are equipped with the knowledge and tools to continue reinforcing positive behaviour at home. As Dubai continues to grow as a pet-friendly city, the demand for high-quality dog training services has never been higher. Fancy&Furry Pets Care’s advanced level dog training programme is a testament to the centre’s commitment to offering premium pet services tailored to the needs of both pets and their owners. By blending expertise, luxury, and personalisation, Fancy&Furry is setting a new standard for dog training in Dubai.

If you’re looking to elevate your dog’s behaviour and skills while ensuring they receive the best care, Fancy&Furry Pets Care’s training programme is the ideal choice. Your dog will not only become a better companion but will also enjoy the luxurious pampering that Fancy&Furry is known for.