Famous TV presenter of MBC ties knot in Dubai

Sofia Saidi tied the knot with an Arab-English Businessman in a private, celebrity-studded ceremony at the Bulgari Hotel and Resorts in Dubai

Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 6:00 PM

Sofia Saidi, popular Moroccan-French TV presenter of the MBC-TRENDING show, celebrated her marriage to an Arab-English Businessma. Numerous dignitaries attended the wedding; ambassador Bassam Freiha, a billionaire journalist and politician, accompanied Saidi when she donned her wedding dress. In addition, Ali Jaber, director of the MBC group also attended the function with his wife Tamara and children Moein and Malik.

Taking place at the Bulgari Hotel and Resorts, Dubai, the private ceremony with no phones allowed was attended by close friends and family, including Sofia's best friend Giulia Ragazzini, TV presenter Raya Rammal, Nasser Chamaa and his wife Isabella, minister Marwan Hamade, and the Assaad family. The bride stunned everyone in a gorgeous sky-blue kaftan embroidered with emeralds, designed by the famous designer Imane Tadlaoui.

Talking about her wedding, Saidi said: "I met my husband in Geneva and worked for him in renewable energies four years ago. I got married to him then but unfortunately couldn't get the opportunity to celebrate our union due to the pandemic. So we had to postpone the wedding, but now here we are, finally celebrating with all loved ones in such a stunning location."

Adorned with gold and paraiba diamond earrings, the bride also wore a stunning paraiba diamond ring along with her precious wedding ring of eight carats of pure diamonds from Harry Winston. Saidi looked regal in an exquisite white dress designed by Pnina Tornai, celebrity organiser of the dress 'love is in the air.'

Saidi has hosted many world-renowned Arabic and International actors and celebrities in MBC TRENDING, including the popular Darko Peric, who played the role of Helsinki in La Casa De Pa-pel. She has also hosted Hassiba Freiha, Stephanie Attala, Ian Griffiths, Hicham Baechen, Balqees Fathi, and Samira Said. Saidi is set to to interview Maître Gims and Akon in Italy soon.