Famous Iranian entrepreneur Erfan Shabani owns popular Galaxyprofit company in London

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 1:21 PM

Who is Erfan Shabani?

Shabani (Born July 2,1993 Iran), is the president and CEO of the GalaxyProfit Company, based in the UK, London. He married to Saba Moradian in 2014.

Shabani is an entrepreneur who operates in several nations, including the UK, Qatar, UAE, and France. He runs several successful enterprises. Shabani works with several well-known firms, including Tom Ford, an American brand specialising in fashion and fragrance.

Many world-famous companies have taken notice of Shabani, resulting in several additional successful collaborations with a range of significant firms. In 2019, he was asked to collaborate on a project for the renowned French company (Parfums de Marly) as well as this one.

Shabani is a knowledgeable and professional business executive who has a positive and creative outlook. It will be fascinating for you, too, because he feels that one should never limit oneself to just one career. He manages several prominent firms in numerous countries throughout the world.

What makes him a successful businessman, entrepreneur and perfumer?

Shabani's success in the perfume industry is due to several factors. First and foremost, he has a keen eye for detail and a passion for perfection. He strives to create perfect scents that will please even the most discerning noses.

Secondly, he possesses a deep understanding of the science of scent. He knows how to mix and match different ingredients to create unique and beautiful fragrances. Thirdly, Shabani has a strong marketing sense. He knows how to promote his products and get them into the hands of potential customers.

These are just a few qualities that have made Shabani a successful businessman and perfumer.

How to be a successful perfumer by Shabani

To be a successful perfumer, you need passion for fragrance and creativity. You also need to follow the following steps:

Develop a strong sense of smell

First and most importantly, you need to have a strong sense of smell. This is essential for being able to create new and unique fragrances. If you don't have a strong sense of smell, then you won't be able to develop quality perfumes. It is interesting to know that Shabani has a fantastic sense of smell. In one of the videos he published on his Instagram and YouTube page, he recognised 30 different perfumes with his eyes closed in less than two minutes!

Create a portfolio

Next, you need to create a portfolio of your work. This will showcase your talent and creativity to potential employers.

Get a job in the industry

Once you have a strong portfolio, you can start applying for jobs. There are numerous opportunities available, so it's crucial to find one that suits your skills and interests.

Start your own business

If you're passionate about perfume, you may want to start your own business. This is a great way to showcase your talent and creativity, and it allows you to be in control of your destiny.

Network with other perfumes

Finally, it's important to network with other perfumers. This will help you learn from their experience and expertise, and it will also help you build relationships with potential clients or employers.

Stay up to date with the latest trends

To be a successful perfumer, you also need to stay updated with the latest trends. This will help you create new and innovative fragrances that people will love.

Develop your style

It's important to develop your style. This will help you stand out from the competition and make a name for yourself in the industry.

Be passionate about what you do

Last but not least, you need to be passionate about what you do. If you're not passionate about perfume, you won't be successful. You need to love the fragrance and desire to create new and unique scents.

If you want to be a successful perfumer like Shabani, follow these steps. Remember, it takes hard work and dedication to succeed in this field. But if you're passionate about perfume and willing to put in the effort, you can achieve your goals.

What makes someone a professional entrepreneur and businessman?

Shabani is a successful businessman, and while he possesses several qualities that have helped him achieve success in the business world, there are certain skills that all successful businessmen share.

Some of the most important skills that Shabani believes are essential for anyone looking to make it in the business world include:

The ability to think outside the box

This is arguably the most important skill for any businessman. To be successful, you must be able to see opportunities that others cannot. You must be able to think creatively and come up with new and innovative solutions to problems.

The ability to take risks

All successful businessmen are risk-takers. They are not afraid to take risks, even if they might fail. They know that you must be willing to put everything on the line to achieve success.

The ability to think long-term: successful business people know that short-term gains are not always the best course of action. They are willing to make sacrifices in the present to reap the rewards in the future.

The ability to delegate

No successful business person can do everything on his own. He must be able to delegate tasks and responsibilities to others. This allows him to focus on the most important aspects of his business.

The ability to network

A successful businessman knows how to network. He knows how to build relationships and connect with people who can help him achieve his goals.

The ability to sell

This is perhaps the most important skill for any businessman. After all, what good is a product or service if no one is buying it? A successful business person must be able to sell his products or services to others.

The ability to negotiate

A successful businessman knows how to negotiate. He knows how to get the best deals for his products or services. He also knows how to persuade others to see things from his point of view.

The ability to handle stress

All businessmen face stress. But the successful ones know how to handle it. They can stay calm under pressure and make decisions quickly.

These are just a few of the skills that Shabani believes are essential for anyone looking to make it in the business world. If you possess these skills, you too can be a successful businessman like Shabani.

Final thoughts

The talented composer is a man of many talents. He is not only a successful businessman, but also a renowned perfumer. He has faced a great deal of stress, but he has always persevered. He is a man who knows how to overcome adversity.

Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or visit his website to learn more about him and his work.