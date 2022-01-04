Famous DJ Steve Aoki is turning heads in the NFT space

The DJ has been making a lot of noise by believing in the credibility and power of Samurai Cats to take over the sector

Isn’t it wonderful to know and learn about all those people who have been consistently giving their best to carve a unique name for themselves in their fields? These people have broken norms and questioned conventional ways of working in their respective industries and we couldn’t help but notice the rise of two such exceptional artists in their genre, one a Japanese artist named Hiro Ando (@hiroandoofficial) and the other popular DJ named Steve Aoki. Aoki is the one who has been in the news more than ever for all the right reasons, apart from garnering headlines for his songs. He has partnered in Samurai Cats, a one-of-a-kind NFT collection and project founded by the ever-so-famous Japanese artist Hiro Ando.

So who is Aoki? Aoki is known as a famous American DJ, music programmer, record producer, record executive, and one of the most famous DJ artists in the American music scene. It was in 2012 that Aoki became the highest-grossing electronic dance music artist in North America from tours. Over the years, he has collaborated with several known artists of the music space and released so many Billboard-charting studio albums.

Who is Ando? A lot has been spoken about this highly driven and creative Japanese artist, who has never left a stone unturned to fascinate people with his sculptures as a contemporary multidisciplinary artist and has earned buzz for his paintings and resin cats. He serves as the co-founder of his studio named CrazynOOdles, which is filled with many such passionate artists like him.

The coming together of Aoki and Ando

Both these prominent artists decided to join hands when Ando jumped into the vast world of NFTs. Ando recently gave birth to the first NFT collection of his Crazy Noodle Gang with his iconic Samurai Cat, which has been created in a variety of faces, outfits, and colours. After making it huge as a DJ artist, Aoki decided to partner in Samurai Cats as he saw a different level of potential in the NFT project with the belief that it could achieve milestones in the coming years and this is how Aoki and Ando came together, and now both are confident about the growth and benefits it could provide members and investors with.

Ando created Crazy Noodles Gang, a Japanese neo-pop art universe, connecting the Metaverse to the real world. It starts with a collection of 4747 Samurai Cats NFTs, unique digital collectibles on the Ethereum blockchain, where the Samurai Cats (www.samuraicats.io) are randomly assembled from over 300 layers hand-drawn by Ando.

