FamilyVisa.ae unveils golden visa portal that shows the cost before you apply

UAE visa services provider FamilyVisa.ae has launched a new online golden visa portal featuring an interactive cost calculator, allowing applicants to check requirements, documents and estimated fees before they apply.

The company, which began operating in September 2023, launched the platform as it entered its fourth year on September 22. The portal also provides information on Golden Visa family and dependent visa costs.

The company says the portal was shaped by the questions its team has answered most often over the past three years and targets a problem familiar to anyone who has researched the Golden Visa online. Search results can mix recent guidance with posts written years ago, fee figures differ from one website to the next, and advice intended for investors is often presented as if it applies to everyone.

Part of the difficulty lies in how the Golden Visa is structured. Rather than one visa with a single checklist, it is a set of routes serving property owners, investors, entrepreneurs, specialised professionals and other eligible applicants. Each route sets its own conditions, documents and fees, and the process can also vary depending on whether the application is handled in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or another emirate.

FamilyVisa.ae says its team tracks these developments and refreshes the portal whenever new rules or changes are introduced, so visitors are working from current information rather than archived advice.

The interactive calculator sits at the heart of the platform. Applicants answer a few questions about their situation, and the tool points them to the relevant Golden Visa category, outlines the documents they will need and produces an estimate of the total cost.

Families are a key focus. For those applying through the Golden Visa family route, the calculator shows what a Golden Visa dependent visa is likely to cost for a spouse or children and how each additional family member changes the final figure, giving households a realistic budget before they commit.

According to Razeeb Abdulla, CEO of FamilyVisa.ae, outdated and conflicting information is one of the most common issues his team encounters. "People often find different requirements, documents and costs online because the information may relate to another emirate, another visa category or may simply be outdated. Our aim with FamilyVisa.ae is to give users clear and regularly updated information about family visas, Golden Visas and other UAE residency options."

"We want users to have full clarity before they apply, including eligibility, documents and actual government fees. If they apply themselves, they know the process. If they use a service provider like a typing center or an Amer Center, they already know the government charges and can clearly understand any additional service fee being added. We want to equip users with the right information so they can make better and more informed decisions."

FamilyVisa.ae says the portal and calculator are now available to applicants across all emirates.