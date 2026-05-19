FamilyVisa.ae launches UAE visa cost calculator for residents in Dubai and across the UAE

FamilyVisa.ae has launched a UAE visa cost calculator aimed at helping residents in Dubai and across the UAE estimate official government charges for family visa related services before starting the application process.

The online visa calculator allows users to check estimated government costs for new family visa applications, family visa renewals, newborn visa processing, and Golden Visa related services. The platform says the visa calculator is designed to help residents better understand expected charges before visiting an Amer Centre, typing center or engaging a service provider.

The launch comes as many UAE residents continue to face confusion around visa processing costs, particularly the difference between official government fees and additional professional service charges applied by Amer Centers, typing centres and consultants.

According to FamilyVisa.ae, the visa calculator focuses specifically on estimated government charges issued by authorities such as the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). Service related costs, including typing, document uploads, application follow up and customer support, may vary depending on the provider.

According to Razeeb Abdulla, CEO of FamilyVisa.ae, the initiative was introduced to make UAE visa information easier and more transparent for residents. “Before visiting an Amer Center. Typing Center or approaching any service provider in Dubai, residents should have a clear idea of the official government cost involved. This Visa calculator is meant to bring more transparency and help people make informed decisions,” he said.

In addition to the visa calculator, the platform provides information related to UAE family visa procedures, family visa renewal requirements, newborn visa applications and document preparation guidance.

FamilyVisa.ae said the initiative forms part of its broader effort to simplify visa related information and help residents understand the basic process before submitting applications.

The visa calculator is accessible through the company’s website, www.familyvisa.ae.