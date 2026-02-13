Families move beyond browsing at Glinks Pathfinder Education Fair

The recently concluded Glinks Pathfinder Education Fair in Dubai reflected a noticeable shift in how families approach international education decisions. Rather than casually exploring options, many parents and students arrived prepared to evaluate academic fit, career outcomes and application timelines — signalling a more deliberate and informed phase of planning.

Held on Saturday, 31 January 2026, at the Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, the fair brought together students, parents and international university representatives for focused one-to-one discussions. In several interactions, the traditional dynamic appeared reversed, with students assessing universities as carefully as universities assess applicants.

"What we observed was a clear shift in intent," said Prabhjeet Singh, founder and CEO of Glinks International. "Families were not just gathering information; they were actively evaluating whether options aligned with academic background, career direction and realistic outcomes."

University representatives echoed this trend. "In our conversations with students and parents, it was clear that families are looking beyond university names. They are focused on study pathways, career outcomes and long-term value. Forums like this help students understand what studying in Germany actually involves,” said Imran Khan, representative from EURASIA Institute Germany.

Discipline-specific engagement also stood out, particularly in competitive fields. "We met motivated students who asked thoughtful questions about medicine and related pathways. The discussions were interactive and reflected genuine curiosity and preparedness," said Noor Hatim, representative from St. George’s University (SGU).

For students, the experience marked a transition from broad interest to clearer direction. "The conversations helped me narrow things down. I came in with a lot of options in mind, but I left knowing which ones were actually right for me," said a student attendee.

Overall, the fair reflected growing maturity in how families in the UAE are navigating global education choices — moving decisively from exploration toward informed decision-making.