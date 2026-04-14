Falcons of Majlis launches in UAE to connect startups with investors through trust-led model

A new UAE-based startup platform, Falcons of Majlis, has been launched to reshape how early-stage ventures connect with capital, moving away from traditional pitch-driven formats toward a more relationship-led investment model. Conceptualised and produced by NKN Media, the initiative introduces a structured, multi-stage process designed to reflect how investment decisions are typically made across the region — prioritising trust, alignment, and long-term value over short-term visibility.

Rooted in the cultural concept of the Majlis, the platform moves beyond conventional pitch shows and valuation-focused discussions. Instead, it focuses on credibility and intent, with the ultimate outcome centred on investor access rather than public exposure.

The format unfolds across four stages, beginning with curated founder storytelling, followed by evaluation by a council of venture capital analysts, legal experts, and industry leaders. Selected founders then receive a “Ticket to Majlis,” granting entry into closed-door investor discussions where decisions are made privately.

At the centre of the initiative is Suniel Shetty, who joins as mentor and Majlis authority. Shetty, an active investor known for backing ventures such as Beardo and Fittr, emphasised the need to shift focus within the startup ecosystem.

"In today’s startup ecosystem, there is significant focus on visibility, but limited emphasis on intent," Shetty said. "Falcons of Majlis aims to evaluate whether founders are building meaningful businesses, not just raising capital." The investor panel referred to as “Falcons” includes UAE-based family offices, private investors, and business leaders. Unlike traditional formats, they act as decision-makers rather than judges, assessing founders based on conviction, cultural alignment, and long-term potential.

According to Abdul Majid Khan, founder of NKN Media, the platform addresses a gap in structured access between founders and investors in the UAE. "The UAE has strong capital availability and entrepreneurial ambition, but founders often lack access to the right networks," Khan said. "This platform is designed to bridge that gap by creating an environment where investment decisions are built on understanding and trust."

Season one will focus exclusively on startups addressing UAE-specific challenges, aligning with the country’s broader economic priorities and innovation agenda.

Hosted by Chitrangada Singh, the series will be broadcast across India Today Group channels, including India Today and Aaj Tak, and will also be available on a major OTT platform.

Industry observers note that the format reflects a broader shift within the UAE startup ecosystem, where access to the right investors and strategic alignment are increasingly viewed as more valuable than headline valuations.