Falcon Drive revolutionises car rentals in Dubai: Affordable, clean, and convenient
Falcon Drive is pleased to present an innovative approach to renting cars in Dubai that emphasizes accessibility, hygiene, and cost-effectiveness. Falcon Drive guarantees that each travel is not only seamless but also unforgettable thanks to its varied fleet of excellent economy car rentals.
Exciting New Offers: Falcon Drive consistently adopts a unique strategy to win over new clients and expand its customer base. This time, the company is offering special prices to new customers, making it simpler than ever to take advantage of our exceptional service. To win over the hearts of its devoted customers, Falcon Drive goes above and beyond expectations. With customizable rental options catered to your specific needs, Falcon Drive has you covered whether you need a car for a day, a week, or a monthly car rental.
Introducing rare, economical luxury: Each customer wants a rental car that is both extremely affordable and feels luxurious when driving. Falcon Drive holds the ability to make its customers' visions come true. So that's why Falcon Drive is introducing a range of Chinese cars to satisfy our clients while keeping an eye on their budgets. These cars offer a premium driving experience without breaking the bank by combining luxury and economy.
Top customer service: Falcon Drive is genuinely unique because of our constant dedication to customer satisfaction. To make sure your rental experience is smooth and stress-free, we go above and beyond. You can rent a car from Falcon Drive and have it delivered for free anywhere in the UAE, so you can stay cozy in your own house. Our selection of add-on services, which includes child seats and GPS navigation, improves your trip even more.
In addition, Falcon Drive offers roadside assistance around the clock, so assistance is never far away. Our fleet is kept in excellent condition, and replacement cars are available as needed. Basic insurance is included with every rental, and we understand that our customers have different financial needs, therefore we provide the convenience of split payments. With options for daily, weekly, monthly, and annual rentals as well as leasing, we offer a car for every need, ranging from basic sedans to SUVs.
Convenient location: Just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, Falcon Drive's main location is situated in City Walk, next to Dubai Mall, in the center of Dubai. Because of our strategic location, we provide quality cars to customers all around the UAE, no matter where your travels take you.
Leadership and vision: Our CEOs Tahreem and Aleya's vision and leadership are the main factors in Falcon Drive's success. These CEOs are a blessing to Falcon Drive; their love of creativity and commitment to quality have made Falcon Drive the best option for car rentals in Dubai and the neighboring emirates. Tahreem and Aleya make sure Falcon Drive always provides nothing less than perfection since they are dedicated to going beyond expectations for their clients.