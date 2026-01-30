Fakih IVF announces 11th UAE Reproductive Symposium in Dubai

Fakih IVF, a regional leader in reproductive medicine, has announced the 11th edition of the UAE Reproductive Symposium, set to take place on February 13–14, 2026, in Dubai.

Organised by Fakih IVF, the UAE Reproductive Symposium has, over the past decade, evolved into one of the region’s most established and trusted scientific platforms dedicated to fertility and reproductive health. Across its ten previous editions, the symposium has consistently attracted leading international and regional experts, contributing to clinical education, research collaboration, and the advancement of best practices in assisted reproductive technologies.

The 11th edition will be held at Jumeirah Beach Hotel under the theme “AI – Fertility Forward Today,” reflecting Fakih IVF’s ongoing commitment to innovation, precision medicine, and the responsible integration of advanced technologies into fertility care.

Founded and led by Dr Michael Fakih, chairman and founder of Fakih IVF, the symposium was established to create a high-level scientific forum that bridges global expertise with regional clinical practice.

"Organising the UAE Reproductive Symposium for the 11th consecutive edition is a milestone that reflects Fakih IVF’s long-term commitment to education, research, and scientific leadership in reproductive medicine,” said Dr Fakih. “This year’s focus on artificial intelligence builds naturally on the progress achieved over the past decade."

The 2026 scientific programme will feature an international faculty, keynote lectures, expert panels, and evidence-based discussions covering advancements in IVF, reproductive genetics, laboratory innovation, and AI-supported clinical decision-making. The symposium offers 14 CME credits, reinforcing its role as a key educational meeting for healthcare professionals in the region.

As organiser of the UAE Reproductive Symposium, Fakih IVF continues to play a central role in shaping dialogue, standards, and innovation in reproductive medicine across the UAE and the wider region.

For registration and further information, visit www.uaesymposium.com