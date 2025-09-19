Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai recognised among Newsweek’s 'World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026'

Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai, part of Fakeeh Health UAE, has been recognised in Newsweek’s prestigious 'World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026' ranking, a global list highlighting 350 of the most advanced hospitals across 30 countries.

This recognition underscores Fakeeh University Hospital’s leadership in digital transformation and its commitment to redefining the future of healthcare through artificial intelligence, automation, robotic surgery, and advanced digital platforms. FUH was awarded the highest three-ribbon distinction — scoring above 90% across nine areas of digital innovation.

Smart hospitals are transforming the future of medicine by leveraging artificial intelligence, automation, and digital integration to enhance patient care, streamline efficiency, and improve outcomes. With the global smart hospital market valued at $72.24 billion and projected to reach $177.61 billion by 2030, inclusion in Newsweek’s ranking positions Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai at the forefront of this global transformation.

Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, group CEO and board member – Fakeeh Health, and CEO – Fakeeh University Hospital, said: "Being recognised by Newsweek among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals and achieving the top three-ribbon distinction is a landmark achievement for Fakeeh University Hospital and for the UAE’s vision of leading the future of healthcare. At Fakeeh Health UAE, we have built a model where artificial intelligence, automation, and digital solutions are seamlessly integrated into every layer of patient care. FUH is proud to be featured in this ranking alongside leading hospitals such as Mayo Clinic – Rochester, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Sheba Medical Center, Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset, and Aarhus Universitetshospital. This recognition reflects FUH’s role in driving innovation and systemic transformation that will shape the future of patient care. It also strengthens our responsibility to set new global benchmarks where precision, safety, and compassion define the future of medicine."