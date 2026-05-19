Fakeeh University Hospital achieves one of the world’s highest standards in maternal and newborn care

Fakeeh University Hospital has earned Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) accreditation, officially recognised by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) — one of the world’s most respected standards in maternal and newborn healthcare.

The accreditation reflects the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, and family-centered maternity services, while fostering a supportive breastfeeding environment and advancing maternal and child wellbeing through specialised healthcare programmes, education, and continuous patient support.

Widely regarded as one of the leading global benchmarks in maternity and neonatal care, the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative recognizes healthcare institutions that demonstrate excellence in breastfeeding support, newborn nutrition, maternal wellbeing, patient education, and family-centered care through internationally approved clinical protocols, continuous staff training, and rigorous quality assessments.

The accreditation follows the implementation of internationally recognized practices under the “Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding” framework developed by WHO and UNICEF, aimed at protecting, promoting, and supporting breastfeeding while empowering mothers through education, guidance, and continuous care throughout their maternity journey.

The achievement reflects extensive collaboration across multiple departments within Fakeeh University Hospital, with physicians, nursing and midwifery teams, lactation consultants, clinical support services, and operational staff working together to ensure every mother and newborn receives safe, personalised, and compassionate care from the very beginning of their healthcare journey.

As part of its patient-centered maternity approach, Fakeeh University Hospital promotes early skin-to-skin contact immediately after birth, helping to strengthen infant health and enhance mother-baby bonding.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, group CEO of Fakeeh Health and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, said: "Receiving this accreditation is a meaningful milestone for Fakeeh University Hospital because it reflects the standard of care we strive to deliver to every mother, every newborn, and every family who places their trust in us. At Fakeeh Health, we believe that exceptional maternity care goes beyond medical excellence. It is about creating a safe, supportive, and compassionate environment where mothers feel reassured, respected, and genuinely cared for throughout one of the most important journeys of their lives.

"This achievement is the result of the dedication and collaboration of our physicians, nurses, midwives, and multidisciplinary teams who work every day to uphold the highest international standards while always keeping patient care at the center of everything we do," Abdelghany added.

The hospital’s support for mothers extends beyond delivery through ongoing education, lactation guidance, and postnatal care designed to help families navigate the early stages of parenthood with confidence and reassurance.

The accreditation further strengthens Fakeeh University Hospital’s position as a leading institution in patient-centered maternity and neonatal healthcare, reflecting not only clinical excellence, but also a deeper organisational commitment to delivering healthcare built on trust, empathy, safety, and international best practices.

Fakeeh University Hospital continues to advance its maternity and neonatal programs through multidisciplinary expertise, advanced medical technologies, and family-centered healthcare initiatives designed to improve long-term outcomes for mothers, newborns, and families across the UAE.