Fakeeh University Hospital achieves HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 recognition

Fakeeh University Hospital, part of Fakeeh Health, has announced its historic achievement as the UAE’s first hospital to attain the prestigious HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 accreditation, marking the highest global standard in digital healthcare transformation.

This distinguished recognition from the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) places Fakeeh University Hospital among an elite group of healthcare organisations worldwide that have reached full digital maturity — a milestone that reflects the hospital’s unwavering commitment to innovation, technology-driven efficiency, and patient-centered excellence.

The HIMSS EMRAM (Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model) Stage 7 accreditation is awarded to healthcare institutions that demonstrate full digital integration, achieving a paperless clinical environment where technology and care seamlessly converge. At this level, hospitals leverage real-time data, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence to drive clinical decision-making, enhance patient safety, and optimize operational performance.

At Fakeeh University Hospital, digital transformation is not merely a technological endeavor but a cultural evolution that places patients and clinicians at the heart of every innovation. Through AI-powered systems, automation, and data-driven analytics, the hospital has successfully enhanced clinical workflows, reduced errors, and improved treatment outcomes — all while ensuring that care delivery remains compassionate, efficient, and personalised.

Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, group CEO and board member – Fakeeh Health UAE, and CEO – Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai, said: "Achieving HIMSS Stage 7 is a testament to Fakeeh Health’s unwavering vision to integrate advanced digital solutions into every level of patient care. This milestone reflects our belief that technology, when guided by compassion and expertise, has the power to redefine the future of healthcare. At Fakeeh University Hospital, we are not only implementing innovation, we are humanising it, ensuring that every digital advancement directly enhances safety, quality, and the patient experience."

Driving Dubai’s vision for smart healthcare

This milestone supports Dubai’s vision for a fully digitised and sustainable healthcare ecosystem, underscoring the emirate’s position as a regional hub for medical innovation. With advanced digital infrastructure, precision medicine capabilities, and predictive care models, Fakeeh University Hospital is shaping the future of healthcare delivery — where every patient journey is informed, integrated, and intelligent.

The achievement also reinforces the enduring legacy of Fakeeh Health, a trusted name in medical excellence for over four decades, renowned for its leadership in driving regional healthcare transformation through innovation, research, and clinical expertise.

Located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Fakeeh University Hospital continues to set new benchmarks in quality, efficiency, and digital advancement, reaffirming its position as a leader in the global movement toward smarter, patient-centered healthcare.

For more information, please visit: www.fuh.care