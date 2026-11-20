Fakeeh Health opened its Fifth Annual International Conference today in Dubai, bringing together international medical experts, leading surgeons and healthcare professionals to explore how artificial intelligence, robotic technologies and advances in precision surgery are transforming modern healthcare and creating new opportunities to improve patient outcomes.

The two-day conference, taking place on November 20–21 at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai under the theme “Innovation, Excellence & Precision in Surgery,” is being held in collaboration with MedCore Global Conferences. The gathering provides a platform for scientific exchange, international collaboration and discussions on the future of advanced surgical care.

The conference opened against the backdrop of rapid technological developments across the global healthcare industry, with artificial intelligence, robotic-assisted procedures and minimally invasive surgical techniques increasingly influencing how medical professionals diagnose conditions, plan complex operations and manage patient recovery.

As hospitals worldwide accelerate their adoption of advanced medical technologies, the conference is examining how healthcare institutions can integrate these innovations responsibly into clinical practice while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety, clinical effectiveness and quality of care.

Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, group CEO and board member of Fakeeh Health UAE and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, said the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and robotics is creating a new era in surgical medicine.

“Artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery are no longer concepts of the distant future. They are already transforming the way healthcare professionals approach diagnosis, surgical planning and complex medical procedures. The challenge for healthcare institutions today is not simply to acquire advanced technologies, but to understand how to integrate them responsibly and effectively into clinical practice to deliver measurable improvements in patient outcomes,” said Dr Abdelghany.

“Dubai has positioned itself as a forward-looking healthcare destination, and we believe medical institutions have an important responsibility to support this vision through scientific collaboration, continuous education and responsible innovation. Through this conference, Fakeeh Health aims to connect international expertise, encourage the exchange of knowledge and explore how precision surgery and emerging technologies can contribute to safer procedures, fewer complications and faster recovery for patients.”

The conference's scientific programme covers developments across a broad range of surgical specialties, including neurosurgery, orthopaedics, oncology, transplantation and reconstructive surgery, with particular attention to technological innovations that are changing the management of complex medical conditions.

Alongside technological developments, the conference highlights the continuing importance of surgical expertise, multidisciplinary teamwork and professional training.

The event also provides opportunities for collaboration between international specialists and healthcare professionals in the UAE, allowing participants to exchange clinical experiences, examine emerging scientific evidence and discuss the practical challenges associated with adopting advanced technologies in everyday healthcare settings.

For Fakeeh Health, the conference reflects its commitment to advancing medical education, supporting clinical excellence and strengthening collaboration between healthcare professionals and institutions.

The gathering also reinforces Dubai's growing role as a regional and international hub for healthcare innovation, medical knowledge exchange and advanced clinical practice.

The Fifth Annual Fakeeh Health International Conference continues tomorrow, November 21, at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, with further scientific sessions and discussions exploring the innovations shaping the future of surgery.

For more information, visit: https://www.fuh.care/.