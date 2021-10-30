F5 raises Dh30,000 for children’s education

The leisure brand, F5 Global, raised Dh30, 000 for children’s education in association with Emirates Red Crescent. Launched in March 2021, the initial F5 collection ‘Tees for Fees’ donates 100 per cent of its profits to support under-privileged children.

The collections incorporate zero waste principles. In addition, F5 products are manufactured at factories that have undergone the Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit, which assesses the organisation’s labour, health and safety standards, environment, and business ethics.

Sarisha Ved, founder, F5, said, “I am beyond grateful to the F5 team for bringing my vision to life and making sustainable clothing accessible to everyone across the GCC while still being on-trend.”

“Education is a powerful tool that can open doors to new opportunities and improve quality of life, and F5’s mission is to be a catalyst in their journey by investing in the local community, while ensuring our planet is protected. We are eager to continue sup,” Ved added.

Mohammed Kamal, fundraising department, Emirates Red Crescent Dubai, said: “Education remains one of our top priorities.

This initiative embodies the keenness of Emirates Red Crescent to continue the educational process in the country, logistical support and educational devices that help schools carry out their educational mission and come in line with the preventive and precautionary measures.

We are pleased to collaborate with F5 on this project and wish Sarisha Ved immense success.”