EZVIZ deepens UAE presence with smart living expansion and new product launches

As the UAE strengthens its position as a hub for smart city innovation, global smart home brand EZVIZ is stepping up its local footprint. During GITEX Global 2025, the company showcased its latest AI-powered technologies that make modern living more connected, secure, and intuitive.

Under the theme “Automate Imaginations for Homes”, EZVIZ presented a comprehensive smart home ecosystem that unites cameras, smart locks, video doorbells, and video doorphones — all seamlessly integrated through its advanced EZVIZ App. The solutions aim not only to enhance security but also to redefine convenience and efficiency in everyday living.

“The UAE has become a leading testbed for smart living,” said Albert Hao, business director of EZVIZ MENA. “Our goal is to make technology simple, trustworthy, and accessible — helping families enjoy the benefits of connected homes with peace of mind and reliability.”

This year marks a major milestone for EZVIZ in the Middle East with the launch of its flagship AI-powered smart locks Y3000FVP Plus in the UAE. Designed for the country’s fast-growing apartment and villa communities, the locks feature advanced facial and palm recognition technology for secure, contactless access.

EZVIZ also offers an official certified installation service (paid), ensuring professional setup and peace of mind for every customer. When connected with EZVIZ cameras and video doorphones, the system forms a unified entry protection network — delivering complete visibility and control over home access.

The brand has collaborated with Sharaf DG and Jumbo Electronics, maintaining dedicated counters in their flagship stores at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

EZVIZ products are also available on Amazon and Noon, giving consumers across the UAE easy access to its smart home range. This enables the brand to reach a wide spectrum of users — from first-time buyers to tech-savvy homeowners — making smart living solutions more attainable than ever.

According to Hao, EZVIZ products will also become available soon in Carrefour UAE, further expanding its reach and accessibility across the country. It's growing influence in the UAE aligns closely with the nation’s smart city and digital transformation goals. By combining localised services, trusted retail partnerships, and user-focused innovation, the company is transforming smart home technology from a luxury into an everyday essential.

“Our expansion in the UAE reflects EZVIZ’s long-term commitment to the region,” added Hao. “We see tremendous potential in helping households experience safer, smarter, and more efficient living through intelligent design and localised service.”

With a strong regional network and continued investment in innovation, EZVIZ is paving the way for the next era of connected living — one that is secure, accessible, and built around people’s real needs.