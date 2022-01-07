UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Extraordinary feats

The much-anticipated 17th edition of the India Book of Records 2022 has hit the stands. It's really wonderful to see that this year's biggest book of the year has over 5,000 submissions, comprising an entertaining read.

Explore one such incredible talent out there vying for recognition through the latest edition. Shivaay Kumar (born on August 23, 2016) of Agra, Uttar Pradesh is currently residing in the UAE. Kumar has held the record for fluently reading the maximum number of pages of a storybook upside down i.e. 201 pages of 15 story books including The ugly duckling, goldilocks, Cinderella, little red hen, the three bears, and the princess and the pea placed upside down, as confirmed on July 3, 2021.

In addition, he has been certified for reading the maximum number of words in a minute on November 11, 2021. He read 208 words in a minute at the age of four years, 11 months and 19 days.


More news from KT Network
PSX takes stock at PMEX

KT Network

PSX takes stock at PMEX

As a result, the average daily trading volume has surged to Rs 11.78 billion in 2021 from Rs 3.70 billion in 2015, resulting in trading volumes during the last five years being tripled.

KT Network6 days ago