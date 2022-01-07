Extraordinary feats

The much-anticipated 17th edition of the India Book of Records 2022 has hit the stands. It's really wonderful to see that this year's biggest book of the year has over 5,000 submissions, comprising an entertaining read.

Explore one such incredible talent out there vying for recognition through the latest edition. Shivaay Kumar (born on August 23, 2016) of Agra, Uttar Pradesh is currently residing in the UAE. Kumar has held the record for fluently reading the maximum number of pages of a storybook upside down i.e. 201 pages of 15 story books including The ugly duckling, goldilocks, Cinderella, little red hen, the three bears, and the princess and the pea placed upside down, as confirmed on July 3, 2021.

In addition, he has been certified for reading the maximum number of words in a minute on November 11, 2021. He read 208 words in a minute at the age of four years, 11 months and 19 days.