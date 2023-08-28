Extensive IT Services (EIS) offers smart business solutions

The company focusses on delivering innovative technology solutions

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 2:21 PM

After establishing as a leader in IT services, Extensive IT Services (EIS) has forayed into providing smart business solutions to the business houses in the cosmopolitan city of Dubai.

The company has recently launched three softwares namely: Extensive books accounting software, HR software and POS software which are creating waves in the business circles in the city.

Muhammad Asim Jan, managing director at EIS, said that he sees a huge potential in the UAE market and wants to tap a major share in the business solution segment. Speaking about these software’s in length Jan said, “The visionary leadership of this country has taken many steps to make the UAE a global business hub for the entrepreneurs. We have designed Extensive books accounting software for the international businesses in region. It is specially designed to make accounting job easy with plenty of options as you need. Track profit and loss, reports for everything and work limitless. Extensive Books gives the best service and support, customise the software according to your business need and the tool is perfectly designed for growing UAE’s businesses.

Adding further he said, “Our HR Software boosts employee productivity and saves the company time and money, and concentrate on key tasks with core HR. It uses technology that is AI enabled which gives it an edge over the other software’s currently in the market today. POS Software is a unique software which helps your business to grow smartly. You can take in-store orders, print receipts and manage inventory and stock with the mini ERP. All from one device. EIS’s fast and secure POS solutions lets you accept all payment types quickly and safely."

Commenting on his company's UAE operations and international expansion, Jan elaborated, “We forayed into Dubai market as it is an international hub for the business from all over the world and we see a very bright future for our software division. Our company is also into Wi Fi services, CCTV camera installation and maintenance, video intercom systems, biometric time attendance system, IP telephone system and premier door access control device installation services plus many more. Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the world, it has a world class infrastructure, booming tourism, strong and transparent regulations and no other city in the world offers so much variety in technology as this city. In the future we are planning international expansion."

For more enquiries, please contact: +971 4 584 8310 or email: info@eits.ae.

Visit www.eits.ae/.