Expo Centre, Sharjah hosts Hive Furniture Show

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 4:18 PM

Hive Furniture Show, the region’s first dedicated event focusing on big-box retailers and wholesale traders, took place at Expo Centre Sharjah, where global exhibitors showcased the latest trends and inventions in the world of furniture. The event proved to be a huge success, leaving visitors and buyers impressed, and it is expected to get bigger in its upcoming editions.