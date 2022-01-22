Expo 2020 Dubai sees launch of Dabur International’s ‘Vatika Ayurveda’

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai with V C Burman, chairman Emeritus, Dabur

Vatika Ayurveda was launched in the esteemed presence of Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, V C Burman, chairman Emeritus, Dabur and Habiba Al Marashi, chairperson of EEG.

Dabur International, recently unveiled its haircare segment ‘Vatika Ayurveda’. The brand’s new prodigy that’s already receiving rave reviews in the US is now set to capture the Middle East with its breakthrough, unique and holistic range of formulas. With Vatika Ayurveda’s launch at the India Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, the brand becomes one of the leading haircare brands to launch a new segment on a global platform that’s in sync with its commitment to take ancient haircare wisdom and the goodness of Ayurveda across the world.

Offering a unique ‘Yoga for Hair’ experience, the new ‘Vatika Ayurveda’ range embodies the true spirit of nature with the choicest of ingredients and ayurvedic haircare rituals to moisturise, strengthen and volumise.

Commenting on Dabur International’s foray into the premium and personalised haircare segment, Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO, Dabur International, said: “Dabur has always stayed true to its DNA by offering innovative formulations that have been tried and tested for centuries. Ayurveda is a way of life that understands that every individual is unique and any hair, skin or health problem is just an imbalance of the natural elements within.

Vatika Ayurveda is the only brand that identifies your prakriti to know the imbalance of vata, pitta or kapha and provide customised solutions with a blend of rare Ayurvedic herbs to suit your unique wellness needs. Yoga balances the body and mind, Vatika Ayurveda balances your hair giving you healthy and beautiful hair.”

An excellent amalgamation of technology and traditional knowledge, the Vatika Ayurveda website is equipped with AI chatbot to understand consumer hair problems and offer customised solutions. Consumers can also explore hair guides to understand their hair type and embark on a renewed hair care journey.