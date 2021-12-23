Expo 2020 Dubai features influential personalities like Darshan Sankhala

Expo 2020 Dubai is a world expo, hosted by Dubai, UAE with the aim to push forward innovation, technology, art, and much more. The world has seen the coming together of many things and people over the years; however, the coming together of different business personalities is something everyone has their eyes on because they expect great innovations to be born. It has been a surreal sight to see many budding, upcoming talents as well as established names like Darshan Sankhala, founder of ROL BOL (Rest of Life-Best of Life), come together in what we know today as the Expo 2020 Dubai. This world expo and event is the most talked-about for reasons more than one, for it is a global event that pushes forward innovation, art, technology, culture, and so much more, giving each and every person an experience to remember for a lifetime.

The global event has become a place for people and entrepreneurs to connect with each other coming from different parts of the world. The expo stands different because it offers people striking architecture, incredible cultural programs, and cutting-edge technology, apart from outstanding interactive exhibitions, ultimately inspiring progressive thoughts around the world. It has been created this year with the motto of sustainability, opportunity, and mobility. Amidst all this, we noticed how ace Indian serial entrepreneur Sankhala also made his presence felt.

Many new and established entrepreneurs of the world came to meet each other at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai, and Sankhala, too, made sure to be a part of the same. He met different astute business minds at the event and made sure to hold more talks about taking the business world to the next level of growth. This young man is balancing his life by running his one-of-a-kind platform named ROL BOL (Rest of Life-Best of Life) and all his business ventures, which includes Raamapeer Industrial Corporation, Raamapeer Studios, and other ventures.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be held until March 31, 2022. It is a world event where people from different industries can experience the world in one place with more than 60 shows, 200+ restaurants, and 200 participants, giving a mesmerising experience to all.

Follow Sankhala On Instagram: Darshan Sankhala