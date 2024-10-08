Explore the Cyprus pavilion at GITEX Global 2024

For the third consecutive year, Cyprus will proudly present its national pavilion at GITEX Global 2024, showcasing the country's dynamic role as an international hub for innovation and technology. Organised by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry (MECI), in collaboration with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Dubai, and supported by the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprise Association (CITEA), this year's pavilion promises to highlight Cyprus’s growing prominence in the global tech sector.

Located at Hall 13, C10-C24, the Cyprus Pavilion will feature 14 pioneering technology companies, including CDMA, JONITACO, ADDITESS, SIMPLEX, ENGINO, HOSTING B2B, INFOCREDIT GROUP, ISTOGNOSIS, EFEVRE, IREROBOT, IANUS TECHNOLOGIES, EMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, CHANNELIT, and SUPERNOVA. These companies, spanning sectors such as life sciences, AI, cybersecurity, payment solutions, compliance services, and applied research, will offer visitors a glimpse into Cyprus’s innovative tech ecosystem.

MECI’s key objective at GITEX Global 2024 is to support the international expansion of Cypriot technology firms while strengthening business ties with global enterprises. Ranked 10th on the European Innovation Scoreboard for the third year in a row, Cyprus stands out as a 'strong innovator'. With 12 universities, seven centres of excellence, and over 800 startups and innovative SMEs, Cyprus is increasingly being recognised as a European hub for research and technological innovation. Visitors to the pavilion will discover Cyprus's unique competitive advantages as a global business centre, including its strategic access to GCC markets and beyond. Cyprus serves as both a thriving local market and a gateway for exporting services to international markets, solidifying its position as a growing Mediterranean hub for research, innovation, and technology.

In addition to the exhibits, Cyprus will participate in Tech Talk sessions at Hall 13. These sessions will feature key insights from industry leaders, including Demetris Skourides, chief scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus, Demetris Nissiotis, president of CITEA, and George Partasides, commercial counsellor at the Cyprus Trade Centre in Dubai. The discussions will cover the latest developments in Cyprus’s tech landscape and explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.

A highlight of the pavilion will be a networking event that is expected to draw distinguished guests, including Nicodemos Damianou, deputy minister of research, innovation, and digital policy, Meropi Christofi, ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the UAE, and other high-level officials from the UAE and international markets. This exclusive event will provide attendees with an excellent opportunity to foster meaningful business partnerships and explore future collaborations.