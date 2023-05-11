Explore ‘ChatGPT, Metaverse and Big Data – The Future’ at the Indian Islamic Center

Metaverse with big data will define your future going forward

Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 10:11 AM

The businesses in the UAE and across the world will be compelled to make some fundamental changes to their marketing, sales and business strategy given the massive disruption caused by metaverse and big data. The fundamental building block metaverse is data. We will rely on big data to infer consumer trends and the most sought-after segment today is the Metaverse as Web3.0 deepens it reach among masses. Big data is the future of official statistics and the core of decision-making, and there is no alternative to that because big data and AI offer the most modern, accurate and reliable information that is available in a timely manner. This is going to be a bigger leap forward than the internet / Web 2.0 world.

The event is set to be hosted on May 12 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Indian Islamic Center, Al Danah Zone 1, Abu Dhabi. Ravi Shankar will be explaining some of the patented technologies. Hear and enjoy a wonderful talk rich in theory and practice from esteemed chief guests like Saeed Mohammed, vice-chairman, Expert Mark Group and Mohammed Al Aidroos, co-founder and chief investors affairs at Expert Mark Group.

Users will want to bring more than just the visual appearance of their avatar from one virtual world to another. They will also want to carry their online reputation, progression and achievements with them. Identity preservation is also important, and this is the relationship where metaverse needs to work together with big data technology.

The metaverse will generate an exponentially larger amount of data because it recreates the experience of the physical world. Where there are so many more signals available, the importance of AI and Machine learning will grow exponentially in the metaverse. Because the human brain cannot manage this large amount of data, so creating relevance will become even more difficult and even more valuable.

