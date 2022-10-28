Explore Algeria at ADIPEC 2022

Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 3:07 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 3:08 PM

The Algerian national agency for the valorisation of hydrocarbon resources ‘ALNAFT’ has launched EXALT, a fully integrated digital platform developed by SLB, enabling seamless global access, anytime, anywhere, to the entire Algerian subsurface data and evergreen products at ADIPEC 2022.

This is an unprecedented opportunity in the history of Algeria's energy market, for investors to explore new plays, prospects, and evaluate the national hydrocarbon domain potential while demonstrating the value of the national upstream opportunities and promote the Algerian’s hydrocarbon resources worldwide, inclusive but not limited to the future regular licensing rounds.

Attracting foreign direct investments

The cutting-edge technological platform developed by SLB, is being deployed in conjunction with the newly promulgated Hydrocarbon 19-13 law, governing the hydrocarbon activities. The new law aims to develop the institutional framework and introduce a simplified and competitive tax regime in order to promote foreign partnership in the sector.

The new measures and flexibility promote sustainable and optimal development and exploitation of the national hydrocarbon resources, in order to meet the needs of both the national and international energy market while promoting the preservation and protection of the environment.

Rich history

Algeria has a long history of oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activities that date back to the 1950’s. Such activities have yielded a vast amount of E&P digitised data, representing one of the key competitive attributes of the country's oil and gas industry, the National Database Repository' (NDR). Since then, Algeria has been developing and increasing its reserves through National Oil Company Sonatrach and joint ventures with international oil companies and investors.

In terms of potential reserves, Algeria has the tenth largest proven natural gas reserves globally with the third largest unconventional gas reserves. It also holds 12 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, ranking 16th worldwide.

According to a recent declaration of ALNAFT leadership: “60 per cent of the hydrocarbon potential in Algeria is under or non-exploited and requires development."

ALNAFT invites all investors and oil and gas operators to visit the Algeria pavilion to experience and explore countless investment opportunities in the country’s vibrant national upstream sector.