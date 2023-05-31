Expert seminar in Dubai on US Golden Visa for GCC residents

The EB-5 program is a prominent immigration route for foreign individuals and families seeking permanent residency in the US

Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 9:00 AM

The US Golden Visa, which is officially known as the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, has been a game-changer for many families seeking to build a better life for themselves and their children in the land of opportunities. For these families, the program has provided a direct route to permanent residency and eventual citizenship in addition to the opportunity to live and work in the US.

What is the US Golden Visa?

The EB-5 program is a prominent immigration route for foreign individuals and families seeking permanent residency in the US. First launched in 1990, the program permits foreign nationals to invest a minimum of $800,000 in an eligible US enterprise that generates or preserves a minimum of ten full-time jobs for US persons in exchange for a route to a Green Card. The spouse and children below the age of 21 of the investor can be included under one application, thereby allowing each member of the family to receive their own Green Card. As a Green Card holder, each family member can freely live, work, and travel in the United States.

One of the key advantages of the EB-5 program is its swift processing, which sets it apart from other visa programs. In contrast to other visa programs that may take several years to process, the EB-5 program can grant permanent residency in as few as two years. "Processing times were delayed during the past three years due to various factors, such as the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to furloughs and shut down of government offices," says Shai Zamanian, legal director at The American Legal Center, foremost experts in the EB-5 program out of the Middle East. “With passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act and the U.S. government’s newly shifted focus on expediting processing times, we anticipate that recently filed EB-5 applications will be adjudicated in a more timely manner."

Aside from the speed of processing, the EB-5 program also provides flexibility in terms of where and how families can invest. The program offers investors several investment opportunities, including regional centers, which are government-designated entities that promote economic growth in specific areas of the country. Investing in a regional center project offers several advantages over other investment options in the EB-5 program. One of the key benefits is that regional centers are pre-approved by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which streamlines the application process. Additionally, top regional centers typically have a proven track record of job creation and economic growth in their designated geographic area, which reduces the risk for investors. As an investor in a regional center project, investors can benefit from a passive investment.

