Experience the unique fragrance from Holy Makkah — 'Makkaj Perfumes'

Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 5:45 PM

The unique house of Makkaj Perfumes in the bustling New Gold Souq is owned by Mohamed Fakhruddin Ajmal. His family has been in the perfumery business for more than seven decades. Ajmal shares that Makkaj Perfumes is gaining an excellent reputation due to its unique products. He emphasised on the importance of oudh in perfumery, which is a part of Middle Eastern culture.

Makkaj has inherited the expertise in providing premium products for varied perfumery needs. From perfumes, concentrated perfume oils to agarwood chips, distilled oudh oils, and extended bakhoor range, they have it all.

The stand-out feature of Makkaj is in the finest ingredients developed in-house. Each unit is carefully crafted and the fact that products are manufactured in the holy city of Makkah adds an extra layer of authenticity and spiritual significance to the experience.

If you are looking for an unforgettable experience in the world of fragrances, make sure to visit Makkaj Perfumes.

Address: Shop #2, Moza Plaza #2, Near infinity bridge, New Gold Souq, Dubai.