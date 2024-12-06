Experience the essence of Sri Lanka at the Ceylon Food & Music Event 2024 in Dubai

The Ceylon Food & Music Event 2024 is set to return to Dubai on December 8 at Zabeel Park, promising a spectacular celebration of Sri Lankan culture and entertainment. Organised by Rush Events, Dubai’s leading event management company renowned for its expertise in delivering high-profile cultural experiences, this event aims to bring the essence of Sri Lanka to the heart of the UAE.

Rush Events, known for its innovative approach and attention to detail, has curated a line-up that will captivate audiences. Headlining the event is Sri Lanka’s internationally acclaimed pop duo, Bathiya & Santhush (BNS), icons who have taken Sri Lankan music to global stages. They will perform alongside rapper Randhir, vocalist Umaria, and the renowned band Lunudehi, creating an electrifying musical experience. Another most famous artist nowadays in Sri Lanka is Hana Shafa whom will also be performing in the glamorous night. This reflects Rush Events’ commitment to showcasing top-tier talent and celebrating cultural pride.

The event promises more than just music. Rush Events has designed a full-day extravaganza featuring Sri Lankan arts and crafts, traditional games, an aquarium display, and a wide array of authentic Sri Lankan cuisine. With a focus on creating a family-friendly atmosphere, the event offers a vibrant, immersive experience that celebrates the rich heritage of Sri Lanka. Rush Events expects a turnout of 4,000 to 5,000 visitors, underscoring its reputation for organizing large-scale, high-quality events. With tickets priced at just Dh60, and exclusive VIP packages for Dh150 that include reserved seating in a secure area, the event is accessible while catering to diverse preferences. All attendees will also receive gift vouchers from event sponsors, a thoughtful touch that enhances the experience.

Rush Events is once again setting a benchmark in cultural event management. Their ability to seamlessly blend tradition with modern entertainment makes this event a must-visit for anyone in the UAE. The Ceylon Food & Music Event 2024 is yet another testament to Rush Events’ excellence in creating unforgettable cultural celebrations.