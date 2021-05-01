- EVENTS
Experience simplified shopping with Smart Baby’s new mobile app
Taking over the virtual world, the children’s apparel brand — Smart Baby, a leading clothing brand of the UAE, operating under the wing of the Sharjah-based corporate — Al Safeer Group of Companies, trusted and committed to grooming little ones with the best of styles, while consistently delivering quality and comfort for over a decade, has launched its brand new mobile app. It makes shoppers’ journeys faster, easier and way more exciting with the wide variety of latest trends of kid’s wear that Smart Baby has to offer.
The clothing brand offers a broad and diverse array of collections that cover all the stages of a child’s growth, from the fragile infancy stage through and until the active pre-teen age groups, including sleepwear, casual wear, fancy occasion wear, ethnic wear, mother and baby care essentials, school kits, accessories and stuffed toys.
The reputed retailer is set to launch a delightful Eid festive collection by the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan with exciting offers that level up the style quotient while keeping the pockets in check. The new summer collection is available for purchase on Smart Baby’s online platforms as well Designed considering the comfort of kids, it showcases the hip and happening spring-summer styles that boast the latest trends and pops of colour that make the little shoppers look their best.
With a great success rate on Smart Baby’s website in the past year, it now moves to the launch of its mobile app.
The brand has established itself with more than 40 stores spanning across the UAE including malls like the City Centres, Burjuman, Century Malls, etc. and continues to keep soaring high by delivering value.
Packed with various app-exclusive offers and coupon codes to kickstart and enjoy some easy and convenient virtual retail therapy, the application is now available to users on both Android and iOS platforms.
