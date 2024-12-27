One Music Lounge Dubai is thrilled to bring back the highly-acclaimed ‘Kuch Alfaaz’—an enchanting evening that blends the magic of music and poetry in perfect harmony. With its tagline, “Music in Every Line and Poetry in Every Tune,” the event is a heartfelt celebration of artistic expression and raw emotions.

Join us for an unforgettable night as the One Music Lounge stage comes alive once again on Friday, December 27, starting at 9:30pm. Featuring stellar performances by the incredible Nitinn R Miranni and the soulful Preethi Kamath, this evening promises to be an immersive journey into the world of rhythm and verse. Nitinn R Miranni, known for his captivating spoken words, will weave moments of deep connection with his heartfelt poetry. Complementing him, Preethi Kamath’s enchanting vocals and soulful compositions will leave the audience absolutely spellbound.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of artistry and emotion! For reservations, call 054 8882148 or 054 88821249.