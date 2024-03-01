Experience ‘Affordable Luxury’ with Generaltec’s quality products

Indus Hospital's youth ambassadors shine bright at donor appreciation ceremony: A celebration of hope and unity
The event was a celebration of their dedication and achievements, showcasing the power of collective action and philanthropy
Generaltec, through its subsidiary Green Square Electric Devices Trading, offers a range of consumer electronics and home appliances marketed under the brand name ‘Generaltec’. Operating from its headquarters in Sharjah, the company serves customers across more than 50 countries worldwide.
Khawar Hussain, CEO of Generaltec, emphasises the company’s commitment to delivering ‘Affordable Luxury’ to consumers without compromising on quality.
Furthermore, Generaltec’s product line is engineered to significantly reduce utility costs for consumers, with all appliances designed for high energy efficiency. Notably, the air conditioners featuring ‘Inverter Technology’ can yield electricity bill savings up to 50 per cent.
Additionally, the introduction of LED TVs equipped with webOS operating systems offers consumers to access over 3,000 apps, including major premium streaming services such as Shahid, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. Enhanced with features like a mouse remote and superior sound and video quality, Generaltec ensures an elevated user experience for its customers.
Currently, Generaltec operating branches across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Yemen, Bahrain, and Paki-stan. In 2020, the company celebrated its 20 years in business with a showcase event held at Burj Khalifa.
The event was a celebration of their dedication and achievements, showcasing the power of collective action and philanthropy
The event aimed to facilitate a high-level discussion on business growth, customer satisfaction, and strategic initiatives to enhance customer experience across the board
Phoenix Group, an ADX listed multi-billion dollar tech conglomerate recently acquired a 25 per cent stake in the company
All-new state-of-the-art progressive lenses is powered by the latest cutting-edge AI technology
The R&B Festive Collection is a celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, embodying the spirit and values of the season
the new app launch reflects a joint commitment to empowering students and communities to champion environmental conservation and digital sustainability efforts
With a focus on client-centric design solutions and a dedication to excellence, V Design Studio has earned accolades for its unique approach to design
With this funding, Paklaunch seeks to create a flourishing ecosystem for regional startups in Pakistan and the GCC