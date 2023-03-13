Experience a world of flavours at Agate9 Bistro

By Shagun Sharma Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 2:36 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 2:39 PM

Dubai is a city known for its vibrant culture, luxurious lifestyle, and diverse culinary offerings. It is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, and a new addition to this list is the Agate9 Bistro. Opened by renowned chef Rakesh Talwar, Agate9 Bistro is a multi-cuisine restaurant that promises to deliver a unique dining experience to its guests. From its stunning ambience to the delectable food, Agate9 Bistro is quickly becoming a popular attraction in the city.

An interesting fact about the restaurant

Agate9 Bistro is a unique dining destination that offers an experience like no other. The restaurant is designed to cater to the tastes of all kinds of diners, from families to couples to business associates. It features a spacious indoor dining area that can accommodate up to 100 guests, as well as a cosy outdoor seating area where guests can enjoy their meals while taking in the breathtaking view of the Dubai skyline.

About head chef

Talwar has a passion for cooking that is evident in his dishes. He believes in using fresh, high-quality ingredients to create dishes that are not only delicious but also visually stunning. He has mastered the art of blending spices and flavours to create unique and innovative dishes that leave a lasting impression on the taste buds.

Menu and cuisine

Agate9 Bistro's menu is a fusion of various cuisines from around the world. The restaurant specialises in serving Indian, Middle Eastern, and continental dishes. The menu features a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that cater to the diverse tastes of its guests.

One of the restaurant's signature dishes is the 'lamb rogan josh', which is a traditional Indian lamb curry. The lamb is cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy, and the spices are balanced perfectly to create a dish that is both spicy and flavorful. The restaurant also serves a variety of 'kebabs', 'tikkas', and 'biryanis', which are all prepared using the freshest and most authentic ingredients.

For those who prefer continental cuisine, the restaurant serves a range of salads, sandwiches, and pasta. The salads are made using fresh vegetables and topped with a variety of dressings, while the sandwiches are served on freshly baked bread. The pasta is prepared using the freshest ingredients and served with a range of sauces.

Conclusion

Agate9 Bistro is a must-visit for anyone looking for a unique dining experience in Dubai.

The elegant decor and warm food ambience create the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience for every food lover.

Shagun Sharma is the communication head at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.