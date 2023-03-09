Experience a magical morning with balloon flights in Dubai

Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 3:32 PM

Set your alarm for the crack of dawn, folks and start your day on a high note (literally) with Balloon Flights.

Rayna Tourism LLC, Dubai’s leading destination management company, has launched its very own ‘Balloon Flights’ hot air balloon ride in Dubai. We operate from Skydive Center – Margham.

Our fleet comprises three balloons of varying sizes and designs to suit every ballooning preference, such as A6 WOW, A6OMG, and A6FUN. With a capacity to accommodate up to 28 guests per balloon, A6 WOW and A6OMG are the biggest of their kind in the Middle East, while A6FUN is designed for 10 people, making it perfect for a private, intimate flight experience above the region’s desert bursting with life.

The Balloon Flight experience starts with our guests being picked up from their location and checked in to our indoor majlis at 5:00 am, welcomed with coffee and tea, followed by a safety briefing to understand on what to expect on the Hot Air Balloon. Following this, they will be driven to a Balloon take off point to begin their thrilling journey.

Watch your hot-air balloon being inflated for flight before you board in. Following our staff's instructions, you are safely tucked into the basket and the ascent begins. The journey to 4,000 feet in the air is peaceful and exhilarating at the same time. You have to be there to feel it; words cannot do it justice. As you ascend, take in the scenery: the sunrise, other balloons gracefully floating in the air, and an endless ocean of dunes. While you're up there, you can see Dubai's wildlife, including oryx, gazelles, and wandering camels.

Following the flight, you'll be driven to our private open-air majlis, where you can freshen up. Enjoy a gourmet breakfast of hot and cold delicacies like eggs, sausages, assorted croissants, vegetarian and non-vegetarian sandwiches, pastries, fresh juices, tea/coffee, and much more. You will also have the chance to witness tandem Skydive jumps right in front of you. Return to your car and conclude your experience with a drop-off.

Contact:

For more information or to book your experience WhatsApp: +971 42087222

Email: inquiry@balloonflights.ae or visit www.balloonflights.ae