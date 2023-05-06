Experience 20 years of flavours at Asha’s

Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 2:41 PM Last updated: Sat 6 May 2023, 3:08 PM

Established in 2002, Asha’s pairs an authentic north-western contemporary Indian food with unparalleled service and modern seating within an intimate ambience – a setting truly reflective of its 20 years of achievements. This year, Asha’s is celebrating the brand’s 20th anniversary. To mark the grand milestone, Asha’s all around the GCC will be offering the limited-edition 20 years menu. The menu is inspired by the original menu from 2002 when the brand started its journey from Wafi in Dubai.

Designed by Asha Bhosle and executive chef — chef Juber, the limited-edition menu will highlight the most popular dishes since the global chain’s inception. The special six dishes in the menu is the remembrance of Asha’s most renowned signature dishes which were introduced in the past years. Highlights of the special 20-year menu include seafood kebab, chingli chaap for the appetisers. Mains include saffron chicken biryani, prawns kadai biryani, Goan chicken curry, and malai prawns.