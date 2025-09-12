Expatriates embrace Onam with record-breaking celebration at Sharjah Expo Centre

The UAE witnessed one of its grandest Onam celebrations as BOTIM Onamamangam 2025, presented by DARTC, unfolded in spectacular style at the Sharjah Expo Centre, drawing thousands of Malayali expatriates from across the country. The vibrant festival, spanning halls 1, 2, and 3 of the Expo Centre, was a true homecoming for the Malayali diaspora, immersing attendees in a rich tapestry of Kerala’s cultural traditions.

Festivities began with the much-anticipated Onasadya, enjoyed by over a thousand guests who had pre-booked their seats for the elaborate feast. Among them were handpicked guests, VIPs, Hit FM RJs, sponsors, and notably, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was honoured as the chief guest.

In a heartwarming moment, Lulu Group International’s director of marketing and communications, V Nandakumar, presented Prithviraj with the prestigious People’s Choice Award. Accepting the award, Prithviraj expressed his gratitude, noting that honours chosen by the audience hold a special place in his heart. The star was in for a surprise as acclaimed filmmaker Blessy, director of the critically acclaimed The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham), made a special appearance to celebrate his success.

The day’s festivities featured a dazzling lineup of cultural events, beginning with traditional chenda melam (percussion), dance performances, and a fashion walk. Stephen Devassy’s electrifying Stephen–Chenda Fusion act energiSed the audience, while the stage came alive with performances from leading musicians, including Job Kurian, Haricharan, Anju Joseph, and Praseetha Chalakudy. The excitement peaked with a high-energy live concert by youth sensation Hanaan Shah, followed by performances from rapper Thirumali and Thudwiser. The event also included a touching birthday tribute to Malayalam cinema’s megastar Mammootty.

Adding to the festive spirit, traditional Onam games such as Uriyadi, Chakkilottam (sack race), and Lemon and Spoon contests entertained families, alongside a beautifully decorated swing (oonjal) for photo opportunities.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, Juby Kuruvilla, managing director of Equity Plus Advertising, the organisers of Onamamangam, expressed heartfelt gratitude: “We are deeply thankful to the Malayali expatriate community and our sponsors for making BOTIM Onamamangam 2025 a phenomenal success. This celebration has once again shown how Onam connects our people to their roots, even thousands of miles away from home."