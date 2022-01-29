Expat wins gold twice during DSF

Pradeep Dvsk from Andhra Pradesh, India working in the Oil and Gas industry in Dubai since 2016, evoked lady luck not once but twice during the 2022 Dubai Shopping Festival. Scooping up ½ kg of gold, Dvsk took part in Dubai Jewellery Group’s iconic DSF raffle after spending Dh15,000 on jewellery at Malabar Gold & Diamonds. From a pool of thousands of raffle tickets, four tickets were picked out to announce four lucky winners— out of which two of them belonged to Dvsk.

Speaking of his big win, Pradeep Dvsk, said: “Winning ½ kg of gold has been a great start to 2022. I actually went jewellery shopping as I am getting married next month and wanted to take home a few traditional pieces for my bride-to-be as well as my parents. I never imagined winning the DSF raffle but doing so twice has most definitely been a cherry on the top. I am grateful for Dubai Jewellery Group for this win, which will add to my upcoming celebrations.”