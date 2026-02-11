Exness strengthens its regulatory presence in MENA with the opening of its first regional office in Jordan

Exness, a leading global multi-asset brokerage firm, has announced the opening of its first regional office in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in 2025, located in Amman, Jordan. This milestone forms part of the company’s broader strategic plan to expand regionally and strengthen its regulatory and operational presence in high-growth markets.

The launch of the Jordan office marks a pivotal step in Exness’s long-term commitment to regulatory compliance and the delivery of reliable, high-quality trading services to traders across the region. The move also underscores the company’s focus on maintaining a strong on-the-ground presence close to its clients and partners, while supporting local markets through regional teams and specialised expertise.

Jordan was selected as Exness’s regional hub due to its stable regulatory environment, advanced financial infrastructure, and strategic geographic position, which makes it a natural gateway to Middle Eastern and North African markets. Through its Amman office, Exness aims to provide enhanced local support, foster closer engagement with traders, and strengthen relationships with regional regulators and financial institutions.

This expansion reflects Exness’s commitment to building a growth model centred on compliance and transparency. The company views robust regulatory frameworks as fundamental to building trust with traders—particularly in rapidly evolving markets experiencing increased interest in online trading. The new office further demonstrates Exness’s dedication to applying global best practices and delivering a secure and stable trading environment for both retail and professional traders.

Beyond regional expansion, the company continues to invest heavily in technological development, platform performance, and user experience, ensuring efficient trade execution across a wide range of market conditions.

The Amman office is also expected to create new employment opportunities and attract local talent across fintech, customer support, and regulatory compliance roles. This further strengthens Exness’s position as an active contributor to the development of the regional trading ecosystem and the broader financial services sector.

Commenting on the expansion, Exness reaffirmed that the Middle East and North Africa remains a strategic priority for sustainable growth, driven by rising interest in trading and investing, as well as growing demand for globally recognised brokers with strong regulatory credentials. The company emphasised that local presence is essential to understanding market needs more deeply and delivering tailored solutions for traders in the region.

With the opening of its first office in Jordan, Exness once again reinforces its commitment to compliance-led growth, enhanced client service, and the development of long-term relationships with traders across the MENA region—reflecting its vision for a more transparent, sustainable, and resilient global trading landscape.