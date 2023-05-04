EXEED hosts massive test drive event for its latest products

Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 11:29 AM

EXEED recently hosted a test drive event in Wuhu for dealers and media from around the world on April 20 and 21, offering them the chance to experience first-hand the performance and driving feel of these vehicles. During the event, EXEED provided a wide range of vehicles, including an E03 sedan and E0Y SUV on display, as well as SUVs such as the RX and VX for an exciting experience, as well as a comprehensive experience area, an off-road experience area, as well as a racing experience area containing various test drive programmes to demonstrate the cars' capabilities.

As they entered the display area, global dealers and media were immediately impressed by the E03's sleek body and coupe shape. For a performance-focused premium model, the E03 leads its class, excelling in aerodynamics as well as introducing a new stance of intelligent electric luxury sedans. Among the other models displayed is the E0Y, a five-meter-long pure electric SUV from the B-class. The E0Y complements the E03's pursuit of ultimate performance by focusing on space and comfort.

There were three different test drive areas at the test drive site covering an area of over 40,000 sq m: Off-road experience area, comprehensive experience area, and racing experience area. The off-road experience area is set up to display the four-drive test criteria such as side slope, hump, double-bridge breakaway group, and cross-axle; Drivers had the opportunity to observe the vehicle's response to various road simulation elements, such as U-bends, S-piles, 8-way piles, and speed bumps, in the comprehensive experience area; the racing experience area included an exciting straight-line acceleration test, emergency braking test, shock absorption test, and other performance test items to get to know the car better.

EXEED's test drive instructor prepared participants by providing comprehensive training, including basic vehicle operation, safety precautions, and an introduction to the vehicle's performance. As part of the training, the instructor demonstrated the full operation of the vehicle to ensure safety during the test drive.

The RX is one of the key products on the test drive, featuring the incredibly innovative 'Art of Light' design concept, which not only provides a stunning appearance but also high-end driving quality. Among its strengths are off-road experiences, such as humping and side slopes. During the test drive, participants tested the RX's ability to handle complex terrain. Not only does this model feature powerful 2.0T torque output, but it also has CDC's magnetic suspension system and All Terrain intelligent four-wheel drive system, making it easy to control the vehicle, its speed, and direction.

Participants also experienced the modernised VX and TXL. In the Racing Experience Zone, the powerful performance of the 2.0T+8AT with 24 Active Assist Driving Technologies perfectly displayed the unparalleled charm of EXEED's new generation fuel flagship. By maintaining powerful and precise steering in the integrated experience area, and a stable high-speed lane change, the TXL redefined the premium and heavy feel of EXEED, thanks to its smooth and comfortable intelligent start/stop.

With a user-first philosophy, the EXEED team listens carefully to participant feedback and incorporates it into later research and development to continuously optimise product design and service. EXEED is not just a car brand, but a car culture created together with users, and through continuous innovation and breakthroughs, EXEED will continue to introduce even better products to meet users' needs, desires, and expectations.