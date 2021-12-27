Exeed ECX, an enterprise of Westford Education Group, now in 20 countries

Exeed ECX, an enterprise of Westford Education Group has launched Exeed ECX, a network of satellite centres around the globe with an aim to bring world-class UK degrees and international degrees closer to the learner’s home. Exeed ECX after its launch in July 2021, has been able to establish its presence in 20 countries— UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, China, Egypt, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Kenya, Mauritius, Malawi, Botswana and Tanzania. Exeed ECX has signed agreements to open 25 satellite centres in these countries.

Firoz Thairinil, group founder and CEO, Westford Education, said: "Exeed ECX plans to enrich and empower the communities across the world, by introducing its innovative educational programmes. Thousands of students will benefit from the re-skilling opportunity and knowledge to be applied in today’s VOCA economy. Exeed ECX provides a unique learning methodology that allows students and working professionals to transcend into effective leaders and transform their personal and professional lives."

“The launch of Exeed ECX is an exciting opportunity for Exeed College to extend our programmes and deliver them across 20 countries around the world. Exeed ECX who have teamed up with global universities and awarding bodies will be providing students with a world-class career-ready education," said Prof David Orford, programme dean, Exeed ECX.

Exeed ECX with its world-class academics has accreditation and partnerships with the world’s leading universities and awarding bodies. Plymouth Marjon is a top-ranked, accredited university with a history of 180 years in higher education. Professional awarding bodies like SQA and CMI have also joined hands with ECX to provide affordable, globally recognised qualifications.

Plymouth Marjon University has been rated the number one university in England for 'learning community' and second for 'student voice', in the UK National Student Survey of 2021. The premier rating in England for the learning community reflects its high standards for research and teaching. The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022 ranked Marjon as third for social inclusion, fourth for teaching quality and eighth for student experience, out of 130 UK universities.

Exeed ECX aims to provide a flexible learning programme blending classes involving local support and live interactive sessions from faculty worldwide with online video lectures— a mix of the very latest in technology with the traditional face-to-face learning offers the student an opportunity to learn at their pace. Exeed ECX programmes meet your education needs while preparing you for an exciting career. The course modules are focused on providing high-quality education, which can be applied in real-life business situations. Exeed ECX recruits their faculty members on their potential to teach, inspire and mentor students as well as engage with industry leaders. The faculty includes local and international graduates from universities worldwide.

