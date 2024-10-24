Exclusive Markets grandly celebrates the winner of the Range Rover contest in Dubai

In a majestic celebration, Exclusive Markets, a leading international provider of online multi-asset trading and related services, honoured the winner of the Range Rover Contest. After three months of intense competition, the most skilled trader emerged victorious, driving away with the luxurious car, valued at $130,000.









Who won the grand prize?

Exclusive Markets team flew to Dubai and arranged a glittery ceremony in the vibrant city. Amid the excitement and fanfare, Panagiotis Mouroudelis aka MasterMind from Greece, whose exceptional trading skills stood out among all participants, was presented with the keys of the grand prize, i.e. the brand-new Range Rover Sports SE.

The event was filled with celebrations and applause as everyone congratulated the winner.

Upon receiving the keys, the winner shared his excitement, stating: “This contest has been an incredible experience. It was a roller coaster filled with moments of highs and lows. However, winning the Range Rover is a dream come true, and I am grateful to Exclusive Markets for organising such a rewarding contest.”

A journey filled with excitement and rewards The Range Rover Contest, designed to reward both strategic trading and perseverance, was launched with great excitement. Participants were required to make an initial deposit of $1000 and trade consistently, refining their skills and strategies as they moved closer to the ultimate prize. But it was not only about this. Every week, the top-performing traders were presented with weekly rewards that ranged from a $200 Trading Bonus to an iPhone 15 Pro Max. These prizes added another layer of excitement to the contest, keeping participants engaged. However, the challenge was not only about winning but also about growth and learning, pushing traders to test their strategies and grow their expertise.

At last, Hemant Kumar, CMO, Exclusive Markets reflecting on the success of the contest, stated, "We are thrilled by the exceptional participation and competitive spirit shown by all traders. Congratulations to our weekly prize winners and especially to Panagiotis Mouroudelis for his outstanding performance. For those who couldn’t participate or weren’t as fortunate this time, stay tuned for more exciting contests ahead. Keep trading smarter, trading exclusive.”