EXARTA expands to Dubai with a new office at DMCC's Crypto Centre
EXARTA, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions and one of the top 32 Metaverse companies in the industry, has announced the opening of its newest office in Dubai at DMCC's Crypto Centre.
The new office will serve as a thriving hub for the company's operations in the Middle East, helping to support and serve its growing customer base in the region and further afield.
EXARTA provide limitless possibilities to its clientele. They specialise in assisting brands and companies entering the Metaverse by creating the technology to make this transition possible. A seamless adjustment from Web2 to Web3 is a vital component EXARTA wants to infiltrate into its service.
Expansion into Dubai is an exciting venture for EXARTA and enables further diversification. "We're thrilled to be expanding our presence in the Middle East with the opening of our new office in Dubai," said Rashid Ali, CEO of EXARTA. "Home to many leading companies in Web3, The DMCC Crypto Centre is the perfect location for us. We look forward to collaborating closely with our customers in the region to provide them with cutting-edge AI services and offer frictionless transitions from Web2 to Web3 for industry-wide companies ready to venture into the future of e-commerce."
The grand opening comes after EXARTA's latest launch of Zeniva.ai , an easily integrable 'Business Pro AI Suite' for e-commerce sites. Zeniva.ai is EXARTA's virtual AI assistant, which will provide more than an average troubleshooting tool. Zeniva's innovative technology creates customised experiences and transforms customer websites into highly efficient digital architectures, "Our product's launch signifies a breakthrough in AI, natural language processing and machine learning." Ali continues, "Combined, these technologies will enable brands that implement Zeniva.ai to understand and respond to worldwide customer enquiries with unseen-before accuracy and speed."
Technological innovations such as these will enhance productivity in e-commerce: "We are foreseeing an enormous impact on global brands. Zeniva.ai automatically integrates into company e-commerce sites and is fully customisable to represent their unique branding. It features advanced personalisation capabilities that tailor responses and recommendations to each customer based on their preferences and past interactions with that specific site." Transformative tailoring to this level will see brands become unique and productive online organisms far quicker than ever before. Rashid explains, "With all these capabilities and more, the Zeniva Business Pro AI Suite is set to be a real game-changer. It will revolutionise how brands interact with their customers and manage their data and operations. As CEO, I could not be prouder of the innovation displayed by the EXARTA team. There is an exciting road ahead of us, and this is only the beginning."
New AI innovations at EXARTA appear to be tenfold and extend past the office move and Zeniva.ai. On the growing list of technologies is data analytics on a large scale. Customer feedback, interaction, reviews, and specific ethnographic information are collated and viewable through EXARTA's technology. This company is committed to its clientele by enabling the Metaverse as a serviceable commodity and crafting a collaborative online space.
In addition to providing AI e-commerce solutions, the team will collaborate with local partners to develop new business opportunities and explore emerging trends in a region that is becoming a thriving hub for Metaverse-related ventures.
EXARTA's growth in the physical and digital world highlights the commitment to expansion in general. A growing list of innovations is of interest to any tech expert. Excitement will only build as they construct their new office space and open business in Dubai's Web3 powerhouse.