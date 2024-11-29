EWBS Group teams up with Deccan Gladiators

The EWBS Group of Companies, a renowned name in the UAE’s business setup landscape, has announced its exciting partnership as the official Gold Sponsor of the Deccan Gladiators in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League. With over 3,000 successful business setups to its name, EWBS has been instrumental in empowering entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into reality.

This collaboration marks a thrilling convergence of two champions — one from the world of business and the other from the field of cricket. The synergy between EWBS and the Deccan Gladiators is built on shared values of excellence, determination, and relentless pursuit of success.

The energy was palpable at the recent match between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi, with the leadership team of EWBS group and their enthusiastic team cheering passionately for the Gladiators. Among the leadership team were present Jafar Abbas, CEO of EWBS Group of Companies; Shajar Abbas, chairman of the EWBS Group; Zafar Abbas, director of EWBS Group; Tarun Arora, strategy director, and Shika Arora, commercial director, of EWBS Group. Adding a crowning moment to the night, Jafar Abbas presented the Player of the Match award to star cricketer David Wiese for his stellar performance and super striking. His contribution proved pivotal in sealing a remarkable victory for the Deccan Gladiators. EWBS Group of Companies are celebrating milestones not just in business but also in the vibrant world of sports. As the Abu Dhabi T10 League continues to electrify cricket fans, the association between EWBS and the Deccan Gladiators is sure to create more unforgettable moments on and off the field.

This partnership is a testament to EWBS Group’s commitment to encouraging businesses and young entrepreneurs.