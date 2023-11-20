EVOPS Marketing attracts strong student interest at Career Expo by University of Birmingham Dubai

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM

EVOPS Marketing & PR, a trusted provider of marketing and PR services in the Middle East and Central Asia, participated in the Career Expo organised by the University of Birmingham Dubai. The event drew over 300 students seeking internship and work placement opportunities. The successful engagement of EVOPS Marketing in the Career Expo underscores the agency’s commitment to fostering new talent and staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving marketing industry.

EVOPS’ station was a hive of activity as students inquired about the internship and training opportunities available at the company’s various AI-enabled marketing services ranging from e-commerce, website and app development solutions to events management, branding, market research, PR and social media.

“We were glad to see such a strong interest in our internship and training programmes, and grateful to the University of Birmingham Dubai for giving us the chance to participate in such a pivotal event,” said Hina Bakht, managing director of EVOPS Marketing & PR.

She added: "At EVOPS, we believe in the transformative power of training and internships. They are not just about acquiring skills; they are about shaping futures, igniting passions, and building the leaders of tomorrow. In today's dynamic and fast-paced business environment, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer, revolutionising various industries including marketing. We were very impressed by the quality of the students we met and are confident that they have the potential to make significant contributions to our company and the industry."

As a reputed service provider in multiple sectors including fintech, finance, technology, travel and tourism, hospitality, healthcare, retail, beauty and fashion, EVOPS Marketing & PR is committed to nurturing the next generation of marketing and PR professionals.

Hina believes with AI enabled marketing tools, businesses and professionals can achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and effectiveness. “The impact of AI, with its ability to drive efficiency, personalisation, and ultimately, business growth is being widely recognised. Its ability to analyse vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and generate actionable insights empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions and drive impactful marketing strategies."

