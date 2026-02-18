Evisa Global named among top 10 GCC visa assistance firms in industry analysis

Evisa Global has been recognised among the Top 10 visa assistance companies in the GCC, according to an industry analysis identifying providers active in supporting individuals and organisations navigating international visa processes amid rising cross-border travel, migration, and business expansion across the region.

Evisa Global provides visa appointment scheduling and end-to-end application support for destinations including Europe, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Its services span tourist, professional, investor, and corporate mobility categories.

According to sector observations, visa facilitation firms emphasising process transparency, appointment coordination, and documentation management are seeing increased uptake among GCC-based applicants managing complex international visa requirements. Evisa Global’s operating approach combines workflow automation with advisory assistance to support application preparation and submission.

The company works with startups, SMEs, recruitment agencies, and multinational employers managing outbound mobility and travel documentation. Its inclusion in the GCC Top 10 listing reflects continued activity in visa support linked to talent movement, overseas education, and international travel demand.

Further information on services is available at: https://evisaglobal.co