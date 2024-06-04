EuroTech ME fortifies its team and appoints four senior leaders to support accelerated growth in 2024

From left: Frik van der Vyver, operations director, Damian Welch, AV project manager, Clinton van Buuren, business development manager, Geri Shanahan, HR and recruitment manager.

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 9:00 AM

EuroTech ME, a pioneering force in delivering cutting-edge technology and AV solutions across the region, announces the addition of four distinguished leaders to its Dubai office. With a focus on bolstering operations, driving business development, enhancing project management capabilities, and providing a healthy work environment to employees; these strategic appointments signal Michael Andersen (founder and CEO) and EuroTech ME's unwavering commitment to achieving greater heights in 2024 and beyond.

Meet the newest members of the leadership team:

Geri Shanahan, HR and recruitment manager, brings a wealth of expertise in human resources management and global recruitment strategies. Her illustrious career includes notable tenures at tech giants such as LinkedIn and PayPal, where she garnered industry awards and recognition for her talent management prowess.

Frik van der Vyver, operations director is armed with over 25 years of leadership experience in driving high-performance teams on complex IT projects worldwide. His diverse skill set and proven track record are poised to elevate the company's operational efficiency across the region.

Clinton van Buuren, business development manager, has a sales acumen honed with over 15 years across various industries. His passion for leveraging technology to enhance business efficiencies aligns seamlessly with EuroTech ME's vision of driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships. Damian Welch, AV project manager, brings over two decades of specialised experience in audio-visual solutions, with a focus on driving technological innovation and maintaining high-quality standards. His impressive portfolio includes noteworthy projects such as the FIFA World Cup, Qatar Petroleum, and Citibank, positioning him as a valuable asset in spearheading AV initiatives at EuroTech ME. As EuroTech ME marks 15 years of successful business and maintains its path of rapid expansion, these strategic appointments emphasise the company's commitment to providing unmatched technology and AV solutions and exceptional value to its customers. With an experienced team dedicated to excellence, EuroTech ME is poised to surpass the remarkable 100 per cent growth achieved last year.

More information at: www.eurotechme.com/ and info@eurotechme.com