European Technical brings 66 licensed maintenance services to Dubai and Sharjah landlords

European Technical LLC has expanded its property maintenance operations to serve landlords, property management firms, and portfolio operators across Dubai and Sharjah. The SHAMS-licensed company originally developed its service model around a private residential portfolio spanning Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters, and Jumeirah Village Circle, and is now extending its offering to the wider market.

Dubai is home to more than 700,000 residential units, alongside a maintenance sector often crowded with unlicensed operators. European Technical was founded to address a persistent gap: the lack of a single, accountable provider capable of handling AC repair, plumbing, electrical work, deep cleaning, smart home installation, pest control, carpentry, painting, and general maintenance under one license.

"Landlords in Dubai are tired of juggling five different contractors for one property," said Mohammad Assad. "We built this company so that one call handles everything — from a leaking tap to a full smart home upgrade with transparent pricing and a warranty attached to every job."

The company offers 66 individual services grouped into 14 categories. AC services range from split-unit cleaning starting at Dh180 to duct sanitisation, gas refills, and full installations. Plumbing covers leak detection, pipe replacement, water heater repair, and bathroom fixture installation, with services starting at Dh150. Electrical work includes socket replacements, breaker panel servicing, and full rewiring. Deep cleaning spans villa-scale treatments, carpet cleaning, and post-renovation clean-ups. A dedicated smart home division handles automation systems, lighting controls, and security integration.

Every completed job comes with a 90-day workmanship warranty. If an issue arises within that period, the team returns to resolve it at no additional cost. Same-day bookings are standard, with an average response time of under 45 minutes from booking to arrival.

For property managers overseeing larger portfolios, European Technical provides dedicated account management, scheduled preventive maintenance programmes, and 24/7 priority emergency callouts.

Services currently cover Dubai and Sharjah, with plans to expand into Abu Dhabi later in 2026.

For more information, visit https://europeantechnical.ae