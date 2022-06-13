European Countries offering investors the easiest path to permanent residency

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 11:36 AM

Many European countries currently offer residency in exchange for an investment either through the purchase of real estate or renting of property in addition to other options such as government bonds. Greece, Portugal, Malta and Cyprus are some of the countries which offer the best programmes. Availing any of these investment options automatically entitles the investor to a Golden Visa and European residency which grants them and their family ample benefits including the opportunity to live and work in Europe, access to world-class education systems, tax benefits as well as earns them highly rewarding business opportunities.

Applying to one of the available European permanent residency (PR) programmes gives an investor or wealthy individual access to a high standard of living in Europe as well as to first-class health and education systems in addition to easy visa free travel to all Schengen countries and many more.

One of the easiest ways to obtain a powerful second passport or residency is by investing in real estate through buying property in the country in exchange for a Golden Visa or residency card. This is a preferred approach as it not only allows the chance to expand an investor’s asset base and benefit from annual rental return, it also offers a second home or a vacation house to enjoy with family.

However, citizenship by investment programmes are not offered by all European countries. Here is an overview of the top four European programmes where investors and high-net-worth individuals can obtain a permanent residency in Europe in an official and legal way as part of the services offered by Bluemina.

Malta permanent residency

Malta is considered an attractive location to live in and settle given its appealing climate and excellent quality of life. Malta permanent residency programme allows investors to obtain a European residency within eight months only to benefit from the advantageous tax environment, unlimited business opportunities in addition to other benefits that include excellent healthcare and education systems in a politically stable and safe country. Investors and individuals can obtain their residency through property investment and government funds.

Portugal Golden Visa

Portugal is a coastal European country that is attractive for investors to acquire a permanent residency because of the high quality of life it offers, its desirable climate, rich culture, and economic and political stability. Portugal allows investors and wealthy individuals to obtain a Golden Visa within six months with a minimum requirement of visiting the country a few days a year in return. As holders of the Portuguese permanent residency, not only will investors have a wide array of benefits that will elevate their standard of living, but they will also enjoy the ability to open up their business to all of Europe.

Ahmad, a Jordanian investor acquired his permanent residency in Portugal in 2021 through investing in property with Bluemina. After witnessing first-hand the benefits that this investment brought him, Ahmad plans to apply for citizenship and a second passport for himself, his wife and their four children after completing seven years of the initial investment he has already made.

Greece Golden Visa

Not only does Greece have breathtaking views and unique islands to explore, it also offers one of the easiest programmes to get a permanent residency as it allows investors to obtain their European residency within six months and benefit from the option of opening a bank account in Greece as well as the chance to travel freely within the Schengen region.

Cyprus Residency

Cyprus is a beautiful Mediterranean island that has amazing beaches as well as a relaxed ambiance and style of living. Cyprus offers investors the opportunity to obtain a permanent residency in three months through a fast-track programme. Investors will need to purchase a property in Cyprus as well as meet the minimum required annual income. This residency offers individuals, and their families benefits such as international education and healthcare at very high standards.

One of the many success stories at Bluemina is Tarek; a Lebanese entrepreneur who received his Cyprus permanent residency beginning of 2022 through real estate investment. This investment has allowed him to open and operate his own restaurant in Cyprus, which has been his lifelong dream.

With any of these programmes, individuals and wealthy investors will no longer need to worry in general about the uncertainties arising in the world as well as specifically in the MENA region. On the contrary, they will get a chance to enjoy the freedom of movement through obtaining a powerful second passport or European residency and the ability to launch and operate their businesses with minimum risk in developed countries that are economically stable.

Residency by investment applications are subject to strict rules, security checks and strong due diligence set up by governments, and the only way to apply for citizenship or residency by investment is through a government approved and licensed agent such as Bluemina. A market leader in the citizenship and residency through investment since 1997, Bluemina has more than twelve thousand success stories across the world of investors, rich individuals and families who obtained an alternative citizenship and second passport or European permanent residency.

Visit Bluemina Citizenship and Residency offices located in UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine and Iraq, or check out their virtual office experience to apply for a European residency or lifetime alternative citizenship today.