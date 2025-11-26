Eton Solutions wins ‘Innovative Use Of AI’ Award for EtonAI at WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2025

Eton Solutions, a global leader in wealth management technology and services, has been awarded the “Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence” honour at the WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2025 for its AI-powered platform, EtonAI. The recognition was announced at the gala ceremony held at the Armani Hotel, Dubai.

Celebrating excellence in the MENA wealth management sector, the WealthBriefing MENA Awards recognise organisations that demonstrate exceptional innovation, industry impact and client value. Winners are selected by an independent panel of respected industry experts through a rigorous and impartial review process, cementing the awards’ reputation as among the most prestigious in the global wealth management community.

This accolade highlights Eton Solutions’ leadership in delivering responsible, workflow-integrated AI to a rapidly evolving wealth management industry. While front-office AI adoption has grown, many back-office functions still rely on legacy systems due to privacy and security concerns. Eton Solutions is addressing these challenges with EtonAI, transforming critical operational processes for wealth managers.

EtonAI, Eton Solutions’ enterprise-grade AI platform, played a central role in securing this recognition. Integrated directly into the workflows of wealth managers, it automates high-volume, high-complexity processes such as onboarding, document management, bill pay, reconciliations, tax processing and investment research. Built on the company’s data-rich AtlasFive® platform which supports more than 960 families and oversees over 21.3 million annual transactions. EtonAI enhances operational accuracy, scalability and decision-making. Importantly, Eton Solutions is among the few organisations globally to achieve ISO 42001 certification, reaffirming its commitment to responsible, secure and transparent AI for the wealth management industry.

Commenting on the win, Bryan Henning, SVP, global head of sales and business development, said: “This award is a powerful validation of our approach to AI. With EtonAI, we are not just introducing new technology, we are reshaping how wealth managers operate by addressing the real operational challenges they face every day. Our focus is on delivering efficiency gains at scale, strengthening trust through responsible and secure AI practices, and creating long term value across every workflow. This recognition reinforces our belief that AI, when thoughtfully applied, can redefine the future of wealth management.”

Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media and publisher of WealthBriefing, added: “Every winner has gone through a rigorous and independent judging process and should be proud of this achievement. Participation and interest continue to grow across all our global awards programmes including the WealthBriefing MENA Awards. These awards give organisations the opportunity to validate their strategy, earn independent recognition and celebrate their success with peers. I congratulate all our winners who now join a select group representing the finest in the MENA wealth management sector and beyond.”

This recognition further strengthens Eton Solutions’ position as a trusted technology partner to leading family offices, private equity firms and wealth managers across the globe.

For more information, visit: https://www.eton-solutions.com.